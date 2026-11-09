'Mormon Wives' Jen Affleck Offered $50K for Male Stripper Lap Dance

$50K Offer to Get Down With Male Stripper

Jen Affleck's infamous Chippendales visit nearly blew up her marriage ... and now a Vegas strip club wants to pay her $50K for round two!

Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Las Vegas tells TMZ ... they're offering the "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star $50K to host a "No More Red Flags" party, complete with a custom dirty soda bar and an onstage lap dance from a male stripper.

We're told the offer landed in Jen's management's inbox Friday afternoon ... just days after she filed for divorce from Zac Affleck.

"Jen has dealt with enough red flags, and we think she deserves a $50,000 celebration," club general manager Lianne Heck tells us ... adding, "This time, she doesn't need anyone's approval!"

The offer is a not-so-subtle jab at Zac, who famously lost it when Jen attended a Chippendales show during the first season of 'Mormon Wives' ... sparking a major fight between the couple.

And Hustler's no stranger to courting reality stars ... as TMZ previously reported, the club offered "RHOSLC" star Whitney Rose $100K for two topless burlesque shows, though we're told those talks have stalled.

Play video content Video: Mormon Wives' Zac Affleck Addresses Wife Jen Filing For Divorce

We broke the news ... Jen filed for divorce from Zac in Utah last week, with Zac later admitting he knew their marriage was in trouble but didn't see the actual filing coming.