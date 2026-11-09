Disgraced Porn Star Ron Jeremy's Estate Reveals 7-Figure In Assets Amid Health Issues

Former porn star Ron Jeremy has nearly a million dollars in assets … despite currently living in a private residence with around-the-clock care due to his advanced dementia ... according to docs filed by his estate lawyer.

Ron’s estate, which is run by a lawyer chosen by his family, filed docs showing the porn star has $895K in assets, which includes $267K in cash and another $640K in non-cash property. The estate also had three condos in Los Angeles, which were sold off in the last couple of years.

The adult film star’s estate asked for permission to pay around $60K in legal fees and another $20K for conservator expenses. Ron was placed in a conservatorship in 2023 and reportedly lives in a private residence with 24-hour medical care due to advanced dementia.

Around the same time, Ron was found to be incompetent to stand trial in the criminal case where he was hit with 30 charges over claims he sexually assaulted over 21 women. The alleged incidents went back as far as 20 years.