India Love Apologizes To People Offended By Comments About Gay Friend

After Saying She Wants Gay Friend to Not Be Gay

Play video content Video: India Love Twitch/@indialovewestbrooks

Influencer India Love is apologizing to anyone offended by her recent comments about wanting her gay friend to stop being gay.

India says she is getting death threats after a clip of her from her live stream talking about the topic went viral this week. She said she is still friends with her friend, despite people thinking she cut him off.

In the viral clip, the social media star talked about seeing other gay people end up being married to a person of the opposite sex and having kids … seemingly suggesting being gay was a choice. India said she was religious and wanted her gay friend to go to heaven, fearing he would not.

India said the clip is taken out of context and said she doesn’t always understand what topics are sensitive or not to be spoken about in public.