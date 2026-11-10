'Mormon Wives' Star Miranda Hope Officially Files to Divorce Chase McWhorter

Miranda Hope and Chase McWhorter's relationship has been over for a while ... but it seems she's now looking to make it official -- filing for divorce less than two months ago.

According to court records obtained by TMZ ... Miranda filed to divorce Chase back in September -- though she has apparently opted to keep all documents related to the split under wraps.

Per records, it does not appear that Chase has responded to Miranda's filing yet.

Miranda and Chase married in 2017 ... but in 2024, she announced they had divorced -- though she seems to have meant that figuratively, instead of literally.

Their split has been acrimonious for some time ... right before the summer, Miranda clowned Chase by taking his texts and putting them into an emo song remix.

The pair share two children -- 7-year-old son Brooks and 5-year-old daughter Cohen.