Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Virginia Madsen, Antonio Sabàto Jr.'s Son Removed From DoorDash After Fatal Hit-and-Run Arrest

Virginia Madsen, Antonio Sabàto Jr. Son Kicked Off DoorDash After Fatal Hit-and-Run

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
virginia madsen and antonio sabato getty 4
Getty/Alaska's News Source

Virginia Madsen and Antonio Sabàto Jr.'s son, Jack Sabàto, has been removed from DoorDash following his arrest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Alaska ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the company has revoked Jack's access to its platform following the deadly incident and is actively investigating what happened.

virginia madsen and antonio sabato son 1
Alaska's News Source

We're told DoorDash requires its drivers to agree to complete deliveries safely, and anyone who violates those policies can face consequences, including being kicked off the platform.

Our sources say DoorDash is working closely with law enforcement and provides information to investigators when requested.

A company spokesperson tells TMZ ... "We are devastated by this tragedy and our hearts are with the victim's loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time," the spokesperson tells TMZ. "We are actively investigating, and will cooperate fully with law enforcement."

Virginia Madsen left, jack sabato middle, Antonio Sabato Jr getty 2
Getty

As we reported ... Jack was arrested in Alaska after police say he struck a pedestrian Monday morning and fled without stopping to help.

He told officers he was on his way home from “doing late night DoorDashing.”

Officers responding to reports of an unresponsive man found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jack appeared in court Tuesday following his arrest in connection with the deadly collision and told the judge he was working for Amazon and didn't have any money saved.

Related articles