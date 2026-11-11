Virginia Madsen, Antonio Sabàto Jr.'s Son Removed From DoorDash After Fatal Hit-and-Run Arrest

Virginia Madsen and Antonio Sabàto Jr.'s son, Jack Sabàto, has been removed from DoorDash following his arrest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Alaska ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the company has revoked Jack's access to its platform following the deadly incident and is actively investigating what happened.

We're told DoorDash requires its drivers to agree to complete deliveries safely, and anyone who violates those policies can face consequences, including being kicked off the platform.

Our sources say DoorDash is working closely with law enforcement and provides information to investigators when requested.

A company spokesperson tells TMZ ... "We are devastated by this tragedy and our hearts are with the victim's loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time," the spokesperson tells TMZ. "We are actively investigating, and will cooperate fully with law enforcement."

As we reported ... Jack was arrested in Alaska after police say he struck a pedestrian Monday morning and fled without stopping to help.

He told officers he was on his way home from “doing late night DoorDashing.”

Officers responding to reports of an unresponsive man found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.