Carrot Top Caught on Video Joking About His Alleged 'Porno' Tape After Suicide Attempt

Play video content Video: Carrot Top Seen Joking About Alleged “Porno” Tape After Suicide Attempt TMZ.com

Carrot Top is lightening up about his alleged "porno" tape after his attempted suicide ... joking about it during a surprise appearance with fellow comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

TMZ obtained video of Carrot popping up Saturday night at "Kill Tony Live" hosted by Hinchcliffe at the Dolby Live in Las Vegas.

In the video, Hinchcliffe first greets Carrot onstage and then has a woman in lingerie wheel out a flatscreen TV to show the audience a special clip of Carrot.

But before the clip starts to roll, Carrot jokes, "It's not my porno, is it?" Hinchcliffe chuckles, assuring Carrot that it isn't.

You may recall ... in September, Carrot attempted suicide after Brian Evans threatened to release an alleged sexually explicit recording of Carrot during a legal battle between the two men.

Carrot's lawyer claimed Evans was trying to extort $500,000 from him to settle the matter ... while Evans claimed he never threatened to release the video before his suicide attempt.

Back to Tony and Carrot ... what was actually on the clip shown to the Vegas crowd was a best-of reel celebrating Carrot's comedy performances posted on his YouTube channel.

At another point during the show, Tony gave Carrot a bouquet of flowers and carrots and praised Carrot for being one of the kings of comedy.