My Ex-GF Is Spreading Lies About Me!!!

Billionaire tech founder Lucy Guo is firing back at her ex-girlfriend Wallis Day over a string of explosive allegations ... claiming she has video evidence to prove one of them wrong.

Sources close to Guo tell TMZ ... the Scale A.I. co-founder has security footage showing an ambulance being allowed into her home during a party ... contradicting Day's claim that Guo blocked paramedics from reaching someone suffering an alleged overdose because "they had drugs everywhere."

We're told the man is alive and healthy but doesn't want to speak publicly.

Sources say Guo and Day dated for just six months before Lucy ended things ... and haven't spoken since February 2026.

In a statement from her team, Guo tells TMZ ... "I categorically deny these allegations. They are false, deeply damaging, and do not reflect what occurred."

Guo is now seeking records from Meta as she prepares a potential defamation lawsuit against Day over accusations the actress posted on Instagram.