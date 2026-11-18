The American Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to his seat during an allegedly belligerent in-flight meltdown has gotten off scot-free ... at least with his state charges.

Arthur Lundeen saw his second-degree assault and disorderly conduct charges dropped by Anne Arundel County prosecutors on Nov. 16 ... a month after he was federally charged for his shocking outburst.

Play video content Video: Duct-Taped Airline Passenger Taken Into Police Custody TMZ.com

As you know ... Lundeen was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 13 for interfering with flight crew members and attendants, and assaulting those individuals by striking, beating, and wounding in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office said ... "Based on the fact that the alleged conduct currently charged took place in the air during flight, the State believes the matter falls under Federal jurisdiction."

Play video content Video: Man Gets Duct Taped to Seat on Flight After Allegedly Making Racist and Anti-Gay Remarks TMZ.com

We reported earlier ... Lundeen previously claimed in court that he didn't remember "any of what happened" after he allegedly shouted anti-gay comments and called a Black flight attendant the n-word.