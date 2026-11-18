April Moore -- the mother of University of Alabama star quarterback Keelon Russell -- is suing a hotel in Tuscaloosa after her daughter died while staying there ... claiming employees did not respond appropriately to an emergency call.

Here's the deal ... Kierston Russell -- Keelon's twin sister -- was found unresponsive at the AC Hotel last summer. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Now, April's suing the hotel and its parent company, Marriott International, the Tuscaloosa News reports ... claiming they are liable because they did not appropriately respond to an emergency call and for a lack of proactive care.

She says the hotel did not have a working Automated External Defibrillator -- or AED ... which her attorney, Derrick Mills, claims would've saved Kierston's life. Mills also alleges that the hotel "literally frustrated April's efforts in trying to revive her daughter."

The hotel has pushed back on allegations that its employees sat back and did nothing ... claiming they never received a call from emergency dispatch and instead heard of the incident from another guest who reported hearing screaming.

AC Hotel is also arguing that April didn't stop performing CPR to get the door ... so it took longer for hotel employees to get in because they had to get a master key. Even so, they claim it took just 3 minutes to get into the room.