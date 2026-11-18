Tom Sandoval may be making his way back to reality TV ... because the former "Vanderpump Rules" star is teasing a possible appearance on "The Valley."

We caught up with Tom outside SUR in West Hollywood Tuesday night, where we asked him about rumors that he attended Brittany Cartwright's Halloween party ... where cameras were reportedly rolling for the upcoming season of "The Valley."

Tom confirmed he was definitely at the bash ... and when we pressed him on whether he filmed for the Bravo series, he gave us a coy "probably."

And it sounds like Tom wouldn't mind getting back in front of the cameras with his old "Vanderpump Rules" castmates ... telling us enough time has passed that he'd love to return to filming with the familiar faces now starring on "The Valley."

Of course, Tom's reality TV future isn't the only thing changing ... he's also navigating life after his split from Victoria Lee Robinson.

When we asked if he's ready to jump back into the dating pool, Tom made it clear romance isn't his priority right now ... saying he's focused on reconnecting with friends instead.

Tom also reflected on his roots while visiting SUR, saying no matter where life takes him, he'll never forget where he came from.