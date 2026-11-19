Play video content Video: Raina Urker Speaks On Gypsy and Autumn's Relationship TMZ.com

Ken Urker's mother says she's staying out of her daughter Autumn's feud with Gypsy Rose Blanchard ... though she thinks they'd squash the beef if they just sat down and talked.

While sitting down with TMZ's Charlie Neff this week, Ken's mom Raina told us she's not siding with her daughter or Ken's former flame in their bitter beef that kicked up in the aftermath of his death.

Raina says the pair are grown women who can feel however they want about one another ... but she wants to be kept out of it -- and she's told her divided family as much.

While the two are at each other's throats, Raina says they actually haven't met in person ... and she thinks they would probably stop fighting if they just sat down and hashed everything out.

She adds Autumn has a good heart ... and notes Gypsy doesn't deserve the negative rep some people online attach to her.

As we've reported ... a grieving Autumn took shots at Gypsy right after Ken died -- claiming she was telling lies about their relationship.

Gypsy responded by saying Autumn never liked her ... and called her social media diatribe disturbing and disrespectful to his memory

Play video content Video: Raina Urker Says Gypsy Rose Is Kind and Respectful Always TMZ.com

We also asked Raina a few more questions about her relationship with Gyspsy ... who Raina says has always been respectful to her. She does, however, say that she doesn't think Gypsy's totally misunderstood.