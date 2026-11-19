Angie Katsanevas Tried to Sit On My Husband's Lap!!!!

Play video content Video: Mary Cosby Claims Angie Tried Sitting On Robert Sr Lap at Robert Jr Home Going Bravo

Mary Cosby says Angie Katsanevas gave her plenty of reasons to be angry before Season 7 of 'RHOSLC' ... starting with how Angie reacted to her son's death.

During Wednesday night's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Mary explained that when she first called Angie about Robert Cosby Jr.'s passing, her costar responded ... "I knew it! I knew it!"

Mary says she immediately told Angie those words hurt her ... but things only got worse.

According to Mary, Angie texted the other women about Robert's death before Mary had the chance to tell them herself ... allegedly ending the message with "it's a Greek tragedy."

Mary says she felt Angie was mocking her son's death ... and claims Angie later tried to sit on her husband Robert Sr.'s lap during Robert Jr.'s homegoing service.

By the time cameras started rolling, Mary says she was already furious ... accusing Angie of repeatedly dismissing her concerns.

As TMZ first reported, Robert Jr. died in February at just 23 years old.

We also broke the news that filming for Season 7 was briefly postponed following his death ... with production later resuming while Mary took additional time to grieve.

Mary recently opened up to Anderson Cooper about coping with the loss of her only son, saying her faith has helped her through the heartbreak.