Tari Eason is bringing his breakup battle back to court ... this time claiming his ex-girlfriend poured bleach on his fancy clothes and made off with a small fortune in luxury goods … TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ ... the Houston Rockets forward is pursuing claims against his former girlfriend, Marilyn Maritza Melo Rodriguez, alleging she entered his rental property without permission in June, destroyed a bunch of his clothes by pouring bleach on them, and swiped several expensive belongings.

Eason claims Marilyn made off with a $15,000 Louis Vuitton duffel bag, a Rolex watch, Chrome Hearts glasses, and other valuables ... and has refused to return them despite repeated demands from him and his attorney.

The NBA baller claims he's suffered at least $92,000 in losses, including the value of the damaged clothing ... and is seeking up to triple that amount in damages under California law, plus additional amounts and attorneys' fees.

Eason is in his fifth year in the NBA ... averaging 10.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in his career.

As we previously reported ... Eason sought a domestic violence restraining order against Marilyn in July, alleging she punched him in the face and destroyed thousands of dollars in designer clothes with bleach.

A source close to Marilyn previously disputed Eason's allegations ... telling TMZ his account was false and misleading.

We're told the temporary restraining order remains in effect, with a hearing scheduled for July 29, 2027.