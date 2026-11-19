The California couple who died from carbon monoxide poisoning after a birthday party may have been sleeping near a dangerous water heater that hadn't been professionally inspected in years ... this according to a new lawsuit.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the kids of Jay and Kristen Ruskey claim homeowners Ben and Robin Korman either failed to have the home's water heater and exhaust system inspected or serviced by a qualified technician in the years leading up to their parents' deaths ... or had been warned about problems with the venting system and failed to fix them.

The allegations raise new questions about whether the deadly incident could have been prevented ... particularly because the lawsuit claims the Kormans knew or should have known about dangerous conditions inside their California home.

The lawsuit also alleges the only carbon monoxide detector in or immediately outside the couple's guest bedroom had been disconnected from its electrical wiring before they arrived ... leaving them without a functioning detector to alert them to dangerous gas levels.

As we reported ... Jay and Kristen attended a birthday celebration at the home on February 7 before spending the night. Early the next morning, Kristen called 911 after Jay began experiencing severe medical distress, including vomiting and seizure-like symptoms.

They told authorities John had ingested a mushroom-based psychedelic edible, declined a suggestion to visit the ER, and went back to sleep. They were discovered unresponsive hours later and pronounced dead at the property.