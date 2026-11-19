Play video content Video: WWE Titus O'Neil Drives Uber After Driver Falls Asleep

WWE Hall of Famer Titus O'Neil didn't just pay for a ride across Florida -- he ended up clocking in as chauffeur for most of the trip -- after his Uber driver started nodding off behind the wheel!

The WWE star recounted the surreal road trip on Instagram, detailing what went down after he booked a ride from Jupiter, FL, back home to Tampa after a speaking engagement.

Just minutes into the drive, Titus noticed the car hitting road reflectors ... "boom, boom, boom, boom."

Titus says he joked with the guy, offering to take control of the car if the guy needed a break ... never expecting him to actually hand over the keys.

But that's exactly what he did ... and instead of a quick cat nap, the driver zonked out for the rest of the trip, about two and a half hours!

Once home, Titus called out Uber on social media, joking that he should get paid for the ride, while also questioning who'd give him his rider rating, 'cause the driver was asleep.