Sports reporter Dianna Russini isn't writing a tell-all book, despite speculation that she has one in the works, TMZ has learned.

Sources tell TMZ ... the sports reporter -- who is repped by publicist Melissa Nathan and her PR firm, The Agency Group -- has been inundated with offers of all kinds, in the wake of the scandal involving her relationship with NFL coach Mike Vrabel ... however, we're told she's not penning any pages.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Rumors that Dianna was writing a tell-all surfaced this week when Boston radio host Jim Murray claimed a friend of his was told by Dianna she's got a book coming out and will be "talking about everything that's gone on." Our sources say that's not true.

Sources close to Dianna tell us while offers come flying, the true sports fanatic's sole focus remains on getting back to doing what she loves and does best ... reporting in an industry she is passionate about.

While Dianna might not be writing a book ... fans can still catch her on her recently launched her own show, "The Russini Report" ... which reportedly crashed the day of its release due to the mass amount of people tuning in.