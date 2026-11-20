I Never Used Clip of Her Getting Kicked Out of Radio City Before My Shows

Play video content Video: Matt Rife Denies Using Lisa Ann Bodycam Video in Cold Open TMZ.com

Matt Rife is firing back at adult star Lisa Ann's claims that he used video of her getting kicked out of his Radio City Music Hall show in cuffs before every one of his shows ... claiming it's never happened!

We got Matt in NYC ... and the comedian says he's never used the clip in question and that she's the one who resurfaced the video.

Play video content Video: Lisa Ann and Matt Rife Reignite Feud Over 2023 Radio City Music Hall Incident You're Welcome Network

We reported earlier ... Lisa claimed in a recent podcast appearance that Matt had shown video on his current tour of her getting removed from his 2023 show with a police escort.

She even claimed that she received multiple texts a week about it!

Play video content 2/4/24 Video: Retired Porn Star Lisa Ann Detained by NYPD at Matt Rife's Radio City Show

During the incident, Lisa had been detained for 45 minutes before cops released her ... the New York Post reported.

And while Lisa has denied being on her phone before getting kicked out, a source told the publication that the NYPD had footage of her doing so.