Play video content Video: K-Ci Medical Emergency Facebook/Sonny Bleu

Jodeci fans in Louisville, Kentucky, were left singing the blues Sunday night ... after singer K-Ci suffered a medical emergency ... causing the R&B group's concert to be canceled.

The group was scheduled to perform at the Louisville Palace as part of its "35th Anniversary Tour of Forever My Lady" ... but the show never got off the ground.

An official came to the stage to tell the crowd K-Ci had an undisclosed issue and the show was being called off. The crowd moaned with displeasure after hearing the news ... with one concertgoer telling TMZ they waited three hours before finding out the show was canceled.

Ticketmaster now lists the concert as canceled.