Todd Chrisley tried to block the man suing his son from getting his hands on his son's drug test results following his 2022 car crash … but a judge just said no dice … TMZ has learned

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Todd's motion for a protective order was partially denied by the judge, who ruled that the man suing Grayson Chrisley would be allowed to see certain medical records from both the Nashville Fire Department EMS and Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

But there is some good news for the Chrisleys … the hospital and the fire department are only allowed to provide the man with records from the date of the crash … November 12-13, 2022. Everything else is off limits.

The judge also ruled that the records are to be treated as confidential, explaining that anyone who discloses the information outside of the parameters in the order would be subject to being held in contempt of court.

Sure, it’s not everything the Chrisleys wanted … but it's something.

As we previously reported, Patrick Rykwalder -- the man suing Grayson, his parents and his sister Savannah Chrisley -- had argued he should be allowed to see Grayson's drug test results as part of his case.

The Chrisleys had argued that Patrick didn't have any right to see Grayson's records … because Grayson had already accepted liability in the crash.