Ken Paxton lost his Senate race ... but the Texas politician is making up for it in the romance department ... getting hot and heavy with his girlfriend Tracy Duhon during their tropical getaway in Fiji ... and we've got them on camera.

Photos obtained by TMZ show the lovebirds packing on the PDA in a beachfront swimming pool ... with Paxton going shirtless as Duhon wraps her arms around him and the two share some intimate moments in the water.

And judging by these pics, politics appears to be the last thing on his mind.

As we previously reported ... Paxton and Duhon were spotted at San Francisco International Airport earlier this month, shortly after his crushing Senate defeat to Democrat James Talarico.

At the time, a witness told us the couple appeared concerned about whether their luggage would make it to Fiji ... and now we've got photographic proof they made it to paradise.

The getaway marks another international escape for the couple ... who previously turned heads with a trip to Iceland during Paxton's campaign.

As we first reported, outgoing Rep. Haley Stevens is running the same playbook ... jetting off to Hawaii -- so, regardless of party, seems like the tropics are the place to lick your political wounds.