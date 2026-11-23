LeBron James may be the King, but his castle apparently has a trespassing problem ... and his wife Savannah James wants a judge to help guard the gates.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Savannah has filed two separate requests for temporary restraining orders against William Rahman and Jaliere McWhite ... accusing both men of repeatedly showing up uninvited at the family's Los Angeles properties.

And one of them apparently came ready to move in ... Savannah claims Rahman arrived at her property in an Uber on November 14 with several pieces of luggage ... refusing to leave despite repeated warnings from security.

Police eventually responded, but Rahman allegedly insisted the house was his and threatened legal action to have security removed.

According to the filing, Rahman had been sending mail and packages to the family's address since December 2025 ... prompting Savannah's attorneys to send him a cease-and-desist letter in February.

Meanwhile, McWhite is the man TMZ previously reported was arrested after allegedly showing up at LeBron's home claiming to be his son.

Savannah's filing paints an even scarier picture ... alleging McWhite actually entered one of the family's homes on November 6, shortly after relatives left the front door unlocked.

She also claims McWhite showed up at another family property in October, when police placed him on a mental health hold.