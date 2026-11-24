... Nvidia CEO Does What The F*** He Wants!!!

Forget the stock market surge -- the memes have been the real star of the show since Jensen Huang’s shocking return to Nvidia, and now Conor McGregor's getting in on the fun!

The UFC star posted an A.I.-edited video to his millions of social media followers with the simple caption, "Back in business!" ... and it's pure chaos.

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The clip is a riff off one of Conor's most infamous Octagon moments. After destroying Eddie Alvarez at Madison Square Garden in 2016, he dropped an absolutely epic line while talking to Joe Rogan.

"I just want to say from the bottom of me heart, I'd like to take this chance to apologize ... to absolutely nobody! The double champ does what the f*** he wants!"

Only, in the version posted by the former champ-champ, it's Jensen's head on Conor's body.

It's one of many memes that have flooded the internet since the shocking twist of Huang returning to the company he founded in 1993, after he was booted two weeks ago when it was revealed the CEO had multiple affairs.

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And then there's the Michael Jordan edit.

One of the versions going around X takes the classic footage of MJ crying while kissing the Larry O., drops Jensen's face on it, and captions the whole thing, "I'm back."