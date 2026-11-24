Jensen Huang was getting busier in the bedroom than originally thought ... because he disclosed additional affairs to the Nvidia board before the company unanimously voted to reinstate him as CEO.

Jensen fessed up about the previously unknown affairs Sunday in a meeting with the Nvidia board ... and by Monday, the company announced he was back running the show ... according to the Wall Street Journal.

It's unclear how many affairs Jensen copped to ... we know he had one with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, and another with a woman who worked below him at Nvidia.

Jensen can thank President Donald Trump for being reinstalled as CEO ... but it turns out that Attorney General Todd Blanche was his real knight in shining armor.

The newspaper reports that Jensen's whirlwind return to the top of one of the world's largest tech companies began after investors started selling off all their AI stocks following his ouster from Nvidia for having multiple affairs.

This, according to the WSJ, caused the AI boom in the U.S. stock market and the economy to begin to fall apart, prompting Trump to tell aides that Jensen -- a friend and supporter -- needed to be put back into Nvidia's leadership role ASAP.

Last Saturday, Blanche reportedly swooped in to offer a solution to the problem for Trump and his VP, JD Vance. Blanche reportedly told the two men that Jensen was not the target of any Justice Department investigation, and there was zero evidence Jensen had broken any laws or put the country's national security at risk.

As you know, the DOJ has been spearheading an investigation into Jensen amid allegations of his affair with the alleged Chinese spy, Alice Huang, who has no relation to Jensen. Jensen also allegedly had an affair with Kimberly Powell, an Nvidia vice president who reported directly to Jensen.

Trump, JD other administration officials took Blanche's proposal and ran with it over the next 48 hours, calling Nvidia's board members to inform them that Jensen had been cleared by the DOJ of any wrongdoing, according to the WSJ.