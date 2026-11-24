Miley Cyrus's big Saturday wedding was a true family affair — with her famous parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, front and center — and now we're learning that Tish even walked Miley down the aisle!

On Monday night, Tish revealed on Instagram that she was the one who led Miley down the aisle so her daughter could tie the knot with Maxx Morando at Frank Sinatra's former home in Palm Springs, California.

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In her IG post, Tish also wrote that sometimes she forgets how many memories she and Miley make in one year, and they've shared so many amazing moments, but nothing could ever compare with their walk to the altar.

Tish then expressed all of her love for Miley and Maxx — and wished Miley a happy 34th birthday, which Miley celebrated Sunday after Saturday's wedding.

Miley's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, avoided answering who walked Miley down the aisle when asked the day after the wedding.

Despite Miley asking Tish to walk her down the aisle .... we're told there was no drama at the wedding.

Our sources say that Tish and Billy were getting along. As you know, the pair got divorced in 2022 after 28 years of marriage, during which they had a very rocky relationship.