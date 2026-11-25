Play video content Video: Soap Opera Star Colleen Zenk Told 'Do Not Resist' During DUI Bust Collier Country Sheriff's Office

Colleen Zenk's DUI bust was caught on police body cameras ... with officers telling her not to resist arrest ... and only TMZ has the footage.

In the body cam video, obtained by TMZ, the soap star denies being in an accident as she talks to officers ... but then a witness points out the alleged damage.

Play video content Video: Colleen Zenk's DUI Arrest Body Cam Shows Pet Dog Inside Vehicle Collier Country Sheriff's Office

After officers tell her that they believe she's impaired and that she'll be placed under arrest ... a stunned Colleen stares at them blankly before eventually complying and putting her bag on the car.

She is then escorted to a nearby police car, where officers tell her to put her hands behind her back so she can be placed into handcuffs.

Colleen responds ... "Oh no, no," before one officer quickly replies ... "Do not resist, Colleen. Do not resist."

Wise words, indeed. Colleen is then placed into cuffs and helped into the back of the squad car without incident.

In another portion of the body cam ... one of the officers takes her dog out of her car so it won't be stuck inside the hot vehicle ... before tying the dog's leash to the door handle.

Several times, the cop calls the little pooch "baby" as he helps the pup out of the car ... it's pretty sweet.

We reported earlier ... Colleen was arrested in Collier County, Florida, on May 15 after allegedly hitting another car when she was backing up.