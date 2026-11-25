Josh Sanders is back behind bars ... the former "The Voice" finalist has been arrested for driving while impaired and communicating threats ... TMZ has learned.

According to jail records obtained by TMZ ... the 38-year-old singer was booked Wednesday into the Cabarrus County Jail in North Carolina on both charges.

Josh is currently listed as being held without bond, and his next court appearance is scheduled for February 3.

It's unclear what led to the arrest or who Josh allegedly threatened.

This isn't Josh's first run-in with the law this year ... as we previously reported, the singer was arrested in August over outstanding warrants related to traffic violations and allegedly interfering with a police officer.

The singer has also been embroiled in a bitter custody battle with his estranged wife, Kendra, over their 3 children following their separation in January.

In court docs previously obtained by TMZ, Kendra alleged Josh had struggled with alcohol and had even driven drunk with their children in the car. Josh pushed back against her allegations, accusing her of trying to damage his relationship with their kids.