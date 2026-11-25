Two men have been arrested and charged with breaking into a country home belonging to Prince William and Princess Kate ... and prosecutors claim they took cufflinks and a clock.

Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, have been charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site ... Norfolk PD said Wednesday in a statement.

The alleged intruders were found and cuffed near Amner Hall on the Sandringham estate before they were taken into custody for questioning ... this according to police.

The two appeared in Norwich Magistrates' Court Wednesday morning ... where prosecutors alleged that the Albanian nationals had allegedly taken six cufflinks and a clock ... The Sun reported.

As we reported ... the royal couple and their children -- George, Charlotte and Louis -- were thankfully not in the area at the time and were actually at their Windsor estate.

Meanwhile, King Charles was apparently just miles away at the time of the burglary ... he was chilling at Sandringham House.