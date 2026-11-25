A judge is pushing back Rod Wave's trial, where he stands accused of an alleged battery ... and it's all because the rapper said he needed to finish his nationwide tour, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Rod asked the court to push his trial scheduled for October 26, 2026 ... to allow him time to finish his 33-show, 25-city tour that "employs more than 100 people and sold approximately 500,000 tickets to his fans." He said the production cost of the show was $3 million.

The court signed off on the request and postponed the trial to December 14, 2026.

Per court docs, the rapper is facing a misdemeanor charge of battery over an incident in 2020 where he allegedly scratched the knees of a man named Pierre Lamartiniere. He was arrested in 2021 and released on bond.

He was ordered not to contact the alleged victim.

As part of a diversion program, Rod had to complete anger management and create an anti-violence video for the Atlanta Public Schools. However, the musician was arrested again in 2025, which led to the government asking for his probation to be revoked.