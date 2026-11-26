Teresa Giudice has been holding a grudge against a mystery Hollywood actress for years ... and now the woman who allegedly rubbed the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star the wrong way has been identified as Sofía Vergara.

A source tells Entertainment Weekly the "Modern Family" actress is the unnamed celebrity Teresa calls out in her new memoir, "The Queen of New Jersey," for an encounter she considered downright rude.

According to Teresa, the two were instructed to pose for a photo while appearing with Mario Lopez in Los Angeles ... but afterward, she allegedly overheard the actress questioning why she'd been asked to take a picture with her.

Teresa says the remark caught her off guard, especially since she didn't think she'd done anything to deserve that kind of attitude.

And apparently, the awkwardness didn't end there ... Teresa recalls spotting the same actress years later at an L.A. restaurant while dining with husband Louie Ruelas.

The kicker? The actress was meeting up with a woman who had just approached Teresa for a fan photo ... something Teresa couldn't resist taking a little satisfaction in.

While Teresa kept the actress's identity under wraps in her book, she's actually called out Sofía before ... blasting her during a 2023 episode of her "Namaste B$tches" podcast and calling her the rudest woman she'd ever met over an alleged 2017 interaction.