Tom Hardy is back in the mob business ... and after months of behind-the-scenes drama threatening his future on "MobLand," the actor has finally been spotted back on set.

The "Venom" star was photographed filming Season 3 of the Paramount+ crime series in London Tuesday, appearing to be in good spirits as he laughed and joked with crew members.

It's the first time Hardy has been photographed filming since reports surfaced earlier this year that he'd been fired following alleged clashes with producers.

As TMZ previously reported ... Hardy was accused of hiding out in his trailer for hours, keeping co-stars Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan waiting, and butting heads with producers over scripts and dialogue.

However, TMZ confirmed in June that Hardy would return for Season 3 after a meeting in London with producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser apparently helped smooth things over.

Mirren also publicly backed Hardy amid the controversy, saying she'd work with him again "in a f***ing heartbeat."