Summer may be gone, but Summer Rae is here to stay!

The WWE star and model turns 43 today, and what better way to celebrate her big day than by showcasing her hottest pics?!? This birthday babe is keeping the temps high.

Whether you recognize her as Summer Rae or Danielle Moinet, the beach baddie you know and love always knows how to rock those teeny tiny bikinis ... and the proof is in the pictures.