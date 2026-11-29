A California man who shares a name with an iconic fashion designer will not be hitting any runways anytime soon.

Christian Dior Degrate was arrested after San Bernadino Sheriff's Deputies said they found a loaded, AR-style firearm equipped with a 100-round magazine in Adelano home Wednesday -- and no, it was not a fashion magazine!

Because Degrate was prohibited from possessing firearms as part of a previous conviction's sentence ... he was arrested and booked, KTLA reported.

Degrate is charged with possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing ammunition as a felon, possessing a large-capacity magazine, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a short-barreled rifle.

Of course, the iconic fashion designer Christian Dior is not the man who was taken into custody in California this week ... because he passed away in Italy in 1957.

The man's arrest comes after a man named Captain America was arrested for murder in Illinois a week prior.