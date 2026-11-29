The mother of a 16-year-old girl at the center of Florida's "Girls Gone Wild" shooting was arrested for allegedly throwing a fit at investigators -- but she's now been released from jail, TMZ has learned.

Brianna Jacques, 45, was thrown in the Polk County pokey on Thanksgiving Day following the shooting at an Airbnb in which 1 person was killed, and 6 others were injured by gunfire, according to police.

Jacques was booked for resisting officer without violence, causing a child to be delinquent and breach of the peace with her bond set at $10,500, jail records show. The records also state that Jacques posted bail and was released the next day on November 27.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd made a point of calling out Jacques during his press conference about the shooting. Judd said Jacques' 16-year-old daughter was celebrating her birthday at the party in Davenport, FL, which was advertised online as a "Girls Gone Wild" event that brought 50 or so attendees.

The sheriff said at least one of the attendees was 18-year-old gang member Oral Walker, who got into a shootout with another person and was killed. Oral's alleged shooter then fled and is still at large. During the shooting, 6 other people were struck by bullets, and 1 was critically wounded while the rest suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Judd said.

At some point, Jacques showed up and started "throwing a natural fit and screaming and hollering" because police were talking with her daughter, who was a potential witness, according to Judd.

Then Judd turned to the cameras during the Thanksgiving presser and said ... "Well, guess what, Brianna. You're going to eat turkey with us at the county jail today. We locked your butt up."