Most Right Swiped Man on Tinder

The model nicknamed "Mr. Tinder" has been charged with rape in the UK.

Stefan-Pierre Tomlin -- who bragged about being "The Most Right Swiped Man on Tinder" in his Instagram bio -- was charged with rape and two counts of assault by penetration following a 2-year probe.

The charges stem from an alleged Nov. 2024 incident at The Groucho Club where a woman claimed he raped and sexually assaulted her.

He had previously been arrested for the Nov. 2024 incident, with the resulting charges authorized in September 2026.

After first appearing in court on Nov. 2, Tomlin is expected back on Nov. 30 ... and on Nov. 18, between court appearances, he was photographed attending the UK premiere of "Focker-in-Law" in London.

Cosmopolitan UK previously featured the 36-year-old actor on their list of "Top 13 most right-swiped men and women on Tinder" back in 2017.