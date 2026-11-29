The parents of the popular "Dougherty Dozen" influencing family are speaking out after their son James Dougherty accused them of physical and emotional abuse following his public lewdness arrest.

Alicia Dougherty tells TMZ in a joint statement with husband Josh Dougherty ... "James is my son and I love him. Nothing changes that. There are parts of this I remember differently, but I'm not going to argue with my son in public."

They added ... "He asked people to leave his brothers and sister alone. I'm asking the same. That's all I'm going to say."

Play video content Video: James Dougherty Accuses Parents of Abuse The Dad Challenge Podcast

Appearing on "The Dad Challenge Podcast" ... James accused Josh of physical abuse, verbal abuse and property destruction.

He also accused Alicia of throwing things, setting up surveillance cameras throughout their home, and cosigning Josh's alleged behavior by not stopping him.

We reported earlier ... James was arrested July 29 at a mall in upstate New York after allegedly masturbating inside his vehicle in the mall's parking lot.

James said that after his arrest, Alicia refused to help with buying him a hotel room -- and he felt like she was disowning him.