Anthony Smith won a massive legal victory in connection with his domestic violence case ... because the charges against him have officially been dropped.

Prosecutors dropped first-degree domestic violence, terroristic threats and first-degree false imprisonment charges against the former UFC star on Wednesday.

In a statement to TMZ, Smith says he's happy he can finally speak out after months of staying silent as his case has moved through the legal system ... but that silence should never have been mistaken for guilt or weakness.

Smith says he has experienced firsthand what allegations of wrongdoing can do to someone's career ... even before all the facts have come out.

He tells us, "Behind every headline was a real person. A father. A husband. A family. A livelihood. A life that existed long before these allegations were ever made. The emotional, financial, personal, and professional devastation caused by this experience cannot simply be erased by the dismissal of charges. There is no way to recover the time lost, undo the humiliation, or erase the pain my family has endured."

Smith laments that we now live in a society where accusations receive more attention than the ending resolution ... noting allegations make headlines; dismissals don't get the same attention.

He thanks those who stood beside him through the heinous accusations ... and who supported his family during an incredibly difficult period in their lives.

Smith ends his statements by saying he will not apologize for defending his name ... adding, "Others have had months to tell their version of my story. It is no longer theirs to tell. I will have more to say in the coming days, but for now I’m going to enjoy Thanksgiving and look forward to getting my life back."

As we reported ... Smith was arrested back in July. Prosecutors alleged that Smith threatened to kill his wife if she refused to go home with him. They claimed he then grabbed her and forced her into a vehicle.