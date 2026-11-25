Terrion Arnold's lawyers say prosecutors in Florida withheld evidence that was favorable to the NFL star, only turning it over after it was too late ... and now they're demanding action.

In a motion filed Monday in Hillsborough County, Arnold's attorneys say on August 21, Terrion's co-defendant, Boakai Hilton, told prosecutors the Seahawks CB never instructed anyone to go up to the apartment, wasn't aware anyone was carrying guns, and had no idea what was going down inside the apartment during the alleged crime.

Hilton also said Arnold simply wanted to talk to one of the men about the alleged stolen property.

The problem, according to Arnold's team? They claim that evidence wasn't turned over to them for more than six weeks.

Hilton eventually cut a plea deal to testify for the prosecution on October 5, and the very next day, officials finally handed over the transcript, according to Arnold's lawyers, who say the evidence was given to them "conveniently after" the crucial deposition of a key witness just days earlier.

Arnold's team says there were several inconsistencies between the witness' account and Hilton's ... but without access to the statement at the time of the deposition, they were unable to effectively challenge her testimony, and they say that's hurt their case.

Terrion's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, told us, "I'm interested in hearing the prosecution's explanation as to why they would withhold evidence that confirms Mr. Arnold's innocence."

Steinberg is now asking the judge to sanction prosecutors over an alleged Brady violation ... arguing the state failed to turn over favorable evidence in a timely manner.

And, the stakes are high. Arnold, a former first-round draft pick, was charged with eight felonies, and is potentially facing life in prison.

He's accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and robbery of three men he allegedly believed stole from his group at an Airbnb in Florida.

Arnold has adamantly denied any wrongdoing.