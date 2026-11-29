A Harry Styles concertgoer has been hospitalized after falling from a balcony ... and the video is tough to watch.

Woman PLUMMETS over balcony while posing for selfie at Harry Styles Melbourne concert Hospitalized in stable condition https://t.co/QFe3QAtA1p @RT_com

In the clip taken after Saturday night's Melbourne show, the woman can be seen posing for a picture on the railing before falling over.

An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson told 7 News ... "Advanced Life Support paramedics assessed and treated one person at the scene. A woman in her 30s with upper and lower body injuries was transported by road ambulance to The Alfred in a stable condition."

An eyewitness told the publication that people had yelled at the woman to get down from the railing before the fall.

Another attendee Bianca Vicino told the publication ... "I just remember the screams from the crowd on the floor and people were nearly vomiting and collapsing from what they witnessed."

An investigation is still open regarding the fall.