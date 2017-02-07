Steve Sarkisian Bolts 'Bama For ATL Falcons Named O. Coordinator

Steve Sarkisian's latest run as a college coach is over after just 1 game ... 'cause the now ex-Alabama offensive coordinator is bolting Tuscaloosa for the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons just announced that Sarkisian -- who 'Bama hired to replace Lane Kiffin as coordinator back in December -- has accepted the teams vacant offensive coordinator position ... after Kyle Shanahan left to coach the 49ers.

Sark coached 'Bama in just 1 game ... the National Championship loss to Clemson.

BTW, just last week we saw Sark at LAX and asked him whether he'd ever be interested in the NFL.