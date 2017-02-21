TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Ronda Rousey RETURNS TO ACTING ... Guest Role On 'Blindspot'

Ronda Rousey RETURNS TO ACTING ... Guest Role On 'Blindspot'

2/21/2017 11:18 AM PST
Breaking News

0221-ronda-rousey-blind-spot-TMZ-01Ronda Rousey's back ... to acting! 

The UFC legend scored herself a guest role on the hit NBC show "Blindspot" -- where she'll play a tough prison inmate who's serving time for transporting weapons across state lines. 

A rep for the show tells TMZ Sports the episode is scheduled to air in early May.

Ronda has not made an official decision on whether she'll fight again -- but most people think she's likely done after losing her last 2 fights.

This is a big deal for Ronda -- if she crushes the "Blindspot" gig, it could lead to bigger and better things outside the Octagon.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web