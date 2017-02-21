Ronda Rousey RETURNS TO ACTING ... Guest Role On 'Blindspot'

Ronda Rousey's back ... to acting!

The UFC legend scored herself a guest role on the hit NBC show "Blindspot" -- where she'll play a tough prison inmate who's serving time for transporting weapons across state lines.

A rep for the show tells TMZ Sports the episode is scheduled to air in early May.

Ronda has not made an official decision on whether she'll fight again -- but most people think she's likely done after losing her last 2 fights.

This is a big deal for Ronda -- if she crushes the "Blindspot" gig, it could lead to bigger and better things outside the Octagon.