Utah Jazz's Jeff Withey Accused of Domestic Violence By Playmate Ex-Girlfriend

Utah Jazz's Jeff Withey Accused of Domestic Violence ... By Playmate Ex

EXCLUSIVE

Utah Jazz center Jeff Withey has been accused of domestic violence in a police report filed by his Playboy Playmate of the Year ex-fiancee, Kennedy Summers ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Law enforcement sources confirm the report was filed in Manhattan Beach, CA on Tuesday and references multiple alleged incidents. We're told cops are focused on one alleged incident from 2016.

Our law enforcement sources tell us cops were called to an incident involving Withey and Summers last year, but no report was made at the time and nobody was arrested.

Sources connected to Summers tell us she filed the report now because Withey and the Jazz are in an NBA playoff series with the L.A. Clippers and she's concerned for her safety when he's in L.A.

Kennedy’s rep, Zack Teperman, tells us ... "Given the ongoing circumstances, our client now needs to protect herself and come forward about everything so this doesn't happen to her or others in the future."

Withey and Summers have had relationship issues for years -- they broke up back in 2016 after Summers trashed the NBA player on social media when she found out he took someone else on a movie date behind her back.

They reconciled and got engaged a few months later before finally calling things off for good in October.

We reached out to Withey's camp for comment. So far, no word back.