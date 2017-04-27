NFL Lineman Pleads Guilty In Violent, Homophobic, Cop-Threatening Arrest

Breaking News

The Indianapolis Colts lineman who threatened police and spewed homophobic insults after allegedly stealing a golf cart has pled guilty in the case ... and now faces 3 years behind bars.

As we previously reported, 25-year-old David Parry went on a crazy drunken bender in Scottsdale, AZ on Feb. 25 -- that culminated with the 300-pounder puking his guts out in a jail trash can.

During the incident, Parry called police "f**king f**gots," "fat f**ks" and "p**syboy."

Now, we've learned he's pled guilty to 1 count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and 1 count of felony attempt to commit unlawful means of transportation.

He'll be sentenced next month -- and faces up to 3 years behind bars.

We've also learned he's been charged with two counts of extreme DUI -- including having a BAC of over .20 -- stemming from the same incident. We're told that case is being handled in another court.