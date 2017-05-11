J Lo Bring Mom to Work Day ... Mother-in-Laws Too??

It's only gonna get harder for Jennifer Lopez ﻿to say things aren't really serious with A-Rod ... especially now that their moms are getting chummy.

J Lo brought her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, and A-Rod's mom, Lourdes Rodriguez, on set of "Shades of Blue." The trio seemed to be all buddy buddy Thursday.

The couple previously chilled with Guadalupe in NYC, but with Lourdes showing up -- sure feels like the the pressure's on Alex.

The set looked much more chill than it was a couple weeks ago when Jenny was whooping a bad guy's ass. Probably didn't want to scare the moms.