Queen Elizabeth Visits Manchester Victims

Queen Elizabeth trekked across England to visit some victims of the Manchester Arena face-to-face ... and she looked spiffy doing it.

The Queen showed up Thursday to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital dressed in a blue suit -- and a bright orange hat -- to visit 3 young girls who were injured in the explosion.

Looks like the hospital staff also got some face time with Elizabeth ... who thanked them for treating the victims with a royal well-wish.

At least 59 people were injured in the blast.