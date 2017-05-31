NFL Lineman Gets Probation In Drunken Rampage, Jail Looms

NFL Lineman David Parry Gets Probation In Drunken Rampage ... Jail Looms

Breaking News

The Indianapolis Colts lineman who attacked a taxi cart driver in Arizona and then threatened police just got 2 years probation ... but he still faces even MORE punishment.

As we previously reported, 25-year-old David Parry went on a crazy drunken bender in Scottsdale, AZ on Feb. 25 -- that culminated with the 300-pounder puking his guts out in a jail trash can.

During the incident, Parry allegedly carjacked a taxi cart, drove it around -- and then called police "f**king f**gots," "fat f**ks" and "p**syboy."

The case was divided to be prosecuted in two separate courts.

Maricopa County Superior Court handled 3 of the charges -- including misdemeanor disorderly conduct, robbery and felony attempt to commit unlawful means of transportation.

The other charges, mostly related to the DUI part of the incident, are being handled by Scottsdale City Court.

Today, Parry was punished in MCSC -- getting 2 years probation as part of a plea deal.

He's due in Scottsdale City Court next month and there's a real chance he could get jail time -- since he's been charged with "Super Extreme DUI" ... which carries a minimum 45 day jail sentence if convicted.