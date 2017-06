G-Eazy I'm Bringing a Broom To Game 4 ... CLE Gettin' Swept!!

EXCLUSIVE

Warriors super fan G-Eazy says he's heading to The Land for Game 4 of the NBA Finals ... and he's bringing a broom to help the Warriors finish their sweep on the Cavs!!

The Bay Area rapper talked to us about GSW's insane 11 point 4th quarter comeback in Game 3 ... and Young Gerald says Cleveland won't stand a chance against "the greatest team of all time" on Friday.

But G-Eazy says getting swept shouldn't hurt LeBron James' legacy ... and gives his respect to the King.