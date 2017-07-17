Flea Gushes Over Lonzo 'My Favorite Player On the Planet!'

Flea Gushes Over Lonzo Ball, 'My Favorite Player On the Planet!'

EXCLUSIVE

Rock legend Flea -- a die-hard Lakers fan -- says he sees unparalleled GREATNESS in Lonzo Ball ... and guarantees he'll win Rookie of the Year.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist is no bandwagoner -- the guy is a hardcore hoops fan. He regularly attends high school games to scout out the top rising stars in the state. He's also had Lakers season tix for decades.

To say he's impressed with Lonzo's talent is a gross understatement -- you gotta watch the clip, he thinks Ball is already better than the legendary Jason Kidd.

But how does he feel about LaVar Ball? Nothing but respect -- he even hails the Big Baller as a pioneer in the business of professional sports.