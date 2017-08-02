Madison Beer Out With Jack Gilinsky After Leaked Verbal Abuse Audio

Madison Beer Out With Jack Gilinsky After Leaked Verbal Abuse Audio

Madison Beer and Jack Gilinsky are still hanging out a month after audio of Gilinsky surfaced in which he's verbally abusive to her.

The two dipped into Avenue in Hollywood Tuesday night with a couple of friends, and even though Beer linked arms with another guy on her way out, the crew left in the same car.

It's interesting ... there are reports Beer's now dating Brooklyn Beckham. As for Gilinsky, he issued an apology for calling the Justin Bieber protege "a f******g slut" and "bitch" last month in the leaked audio.

Jack didn't say much last night ... probably better that way.