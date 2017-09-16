Canelo vs GGG: Chris Brown, Michael Strahan, & LL Cool J Headline Celeb Guest List

EXCLUSIVE
A ton of big-name celebs are gonna be in the house for Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golvkin at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas ... and TMZ Sports knows some of the stars planning to attend.
Here's a partial guest list:
-- Chris Brown
-- LL Cool J
-- George Lopez
-- Mike Tyson
-- Michael Pena
-- Nate Diaz
-- JB Smoove
-- Maverick Carter
-- Mario Lopez
Mario's wife, Courtney, is set to sing the Star-Spangled Banner ... while international singing star, Lucero, will sing the Mexican national anthem.
Of course, Oscar De La Hoya -- Canelo's promoter -- will also be in attendance.
As if he'd ever miss this fight.