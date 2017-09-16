Canelo vs GGG Chris Brown, Strahan, LL Cool J Celebs Attending Fight

Canelo vs GGG: Chris Brown, Michael Strahan, & LL Cool J Headline Celeb Guest List

A ton of big-name celebs are gonna be in the house for Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golvkin at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas ... and TMZ Sports knows some of the stars planning to attend.

Here's a partial guest list:

-- Chris Brown

-- LL Cool J

-- Michael Strahan

-- George Lopez

-- Mike Tyson

-- Michael Pena

-- Nate Diaz

-- JB Smoove

-- Maverick Carter

-- Mario Lopez

Mario's wife, Courtney, is set to sing the Star-Spangled Banner ... while international singing star, Lucero﻿, will sing the Mexican national anthem.

Of course, Oscar De La Hoya -- Canelo's promoter -- will also be in attendance.

As if he'd ever miss this fight.