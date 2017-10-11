Alex Morgan Disney Police Video 'I Can't Imagine What Black People Go Through'

Alex Morgan Disney Police Video: 'I Can't Imagine What Black People Go Through'

Breaking News

Soccer superstar Alex Morgan was so upset when she was being kicked out of Disney World, she told officers, "You guys are lying right now. I can't imagine what black people go through."

It was all captured on body cam footage released by the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. stemming from an Oct. 1 incident in which Morgan and several other soccer stars were kicked off the property for being drunk and aggressive.

As TMZ Sports first reported, Morgan's group had been boozing at the bars at Epcot Center when things got testy with another group.

Cops were called and officers say Morgan and her friends were "highly impaired" and "verbally aggressive."

Morgan has since apologized for the incident -- saying she will learn and make sure it does not happen again.